(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire are continuing to decline, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 405 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 29, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 66 fewer than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,882 in the week ending Jan. 22. That's 322 less than in the previous week.
Another three new claims were filed for the federal Extended Benefits program, which was created by Congress in response to the pandemic to cover unemployed workers who've exhausted regular state unemployment benefits.
To be sure, the weekly report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Nationally, new unemployment filings dropped with 238,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 29, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 23,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 44,000 to more than 1.62 million for the week that ended Jan. 22, the agency said.
Overall, an estimated 2.14 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 15, according to the report.