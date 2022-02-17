(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire declined last week, bucking the trend nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 351 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 12, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 36 less than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,699 in the week ending Feb. 5. That's 367 fewer than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
New Hampshire was ranked third among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery, according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub.
Nationally, new jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, ending a three-week run of improving numbers. There were 248,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 23,000 more than the previous week.
Even with the rise in filings nationally, unemployment claims hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Last year, jobless claims were being filed at a weekly rate of about 800,000, with a surge of the COVID-19 infections impacting the labor market.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 5 declined by 26,000 over the preceding week, with more than 1.59 million claims filed, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 29, according to the agency's report.