(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in New Hampshire dropped again last week, as the state's pandemic-battered labor market continues to rebound.
At least 939 new applications for benefits were filed for the week that ended March 20 – a decrease of 1,629 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 141 new claims last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits. That's an increase of 79 from the previous week.
Many jobless workers in New Hampshire and other states were buoyed by a $1.9 trillion relief bill, signed by President Joe Biden two weeks ago, that extended those pandemic relief programs until September, including a $300 per week federal enhanced benefit.
Meanwhile, 21,396 continuing claims – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending March 13, declining by 3,156 over the previous week.
The state has paid out more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since mid-March, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
New Hampshire's jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.3% in February, according to figures released last week by the New Hampshire Employment Security.
Nationally, 684,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, a decrease of about 97,000 claims from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing claims dropped by 264,000 to about 3.8 million nationally for the week that ended March 13, the labor department said.
Despite the gradually improving labor market, more than 18.9 million Americans were still receiving state or federal unemployment benefits in the week ending March 6.