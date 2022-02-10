(The Center Square) – Initial claims for state unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 355 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 5, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 134 fewer than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,800 in the week ending Jan. 28. That's 353 less than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Nationally, unemployment filings also dropped with 223,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 16,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Jan. 29 remained largely unchanged at more than 1.62 million, the agency said.
More than 2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 22, according to the report.