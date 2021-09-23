(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire declined again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 329 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 18 – 149 fewer claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 3,160 in the week ending Sept. 11, a decrease of 630 over the previous week.
The state reported 13 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week of Sept. 18, three less than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs ended officially on Sept. 6, after Congress declined to renew the pandemic jobless assistance.
The state has distributed more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
New Hampshire's jobless rate went up slightly to 3% in August but is still one of the lowest rates in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security,
Nationally, there were 351,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Sept. 18, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, increased by 131,000 to more than 2.8 million nationally for the week that ended Sept. 11, the agency said.
Overall, an estimated 11.2 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Sept. 4, the agency reported.