(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 412 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 22, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 185 fewer than in the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,913 in the week ending Jan. 15. That's 261 fewer than in the previous week.
Another four new jobless claims were filed for the federal Extended Benefits program, which covers unemployed workers who've tapped out their regular state unemployment benefits.
The extended benefits are one of three federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic. While the programs expired on Sept. 4, jobless workers are still filing claims for benefits.
The weekly report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Nationally, new unemployment filings dropped with 286,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 22, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 30,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 51,000 to more than 1.65 million for the week that ended Jan. 15, the agency said.
An estimated 2.14 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 8, according to the report.