(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire continued to decline last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 426 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Aug. 21 – at least 121 fewer than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 4,919 in the week ending Aug. 14, a decrease of 460 over the previous week.
The state reported 18 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week that ended Aug. 21, four less than the previous week, according to the report.
New Hampshire is one of 25 states that have ended participation in the PUA and other federal unemployment programs. But federal rules prevent the state from pulling the plug immediately on existing beneficiaries. PUA and other federal unemployment programs will expire on Sept. 4.
The state has distributed more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
New Hampshire's jobless rate remained steady at 2.9% in July – one of the lowest rates in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security,
Nationally, there were 353,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Aug. 21, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Continuing claims, which lag a week, dropped by 3,000 to 2.8 million nationally for the week that ended Aug. 14. That's a new pandemic low, according to the federal agency.
An estimated 12 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Aug. 7, the agency reported.