(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 363 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 25 – 73 fewer claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,989 in the week ending Sept. 18, a decrease of 502 over the previous week.
The state reported 14 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week of Sept. 25, the same as the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic – including a $300 per week enhanced benefit – expired on Sept. 4.
The state has distributed more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
New Hampshire's jobless rate went up slightly to 3% in August – but is still one of the lowest rates in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security,
Nationally, there were 362,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Sept. 25, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 18,000 to more than 2.8 million nationally for the week that ended Sept. 18, the agency said.
More than 5 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Sept. 11, the agency reported. That's more than 6.2 million less than the previous week.