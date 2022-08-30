(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data.
The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations, 3,934 assistance requests and 96 applications for external health review, data from the agency's annual report shows. All told the department recovered about $2.29 million for the state's insurance consumers.
The agency also referred 238 cases of suspected insurance fraud – a 35% increase – for prosecution during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, according to the report.
Additionally, the agency's enforcement unit issued 40 consent orders against insurers who overbilled consumers – a 10-fold increase over the previous fiscal year. The claims totalled $370,750, the agency said, while consumers received about $82,000 in restitution.
Insurance Commissioner Christopher Nicolopoulos said the agency is "willing to work with licensed entities to remedy violations of New Hampshire law, but we stand ready to take action – when necessary – to protect both Granite State consumers and the integrity of the insurance marketplace."
In 2021, the insurance agency's fraud unit fielded an average of 20 to 25 fraud referrals a month. That's a 70% increase over the previous year, according to the agency.
Under state law, licensed insurers in New Hampshire must report to the state any suspected instances of insurance fraud or insurance-related criminal activity.
Companies that fail to comply are subject to administrative action and can be fined or barred from doing business in the state.
Joshua Hilliard, the agency's compliance and enforcement counsel, said investigators have fielded an increase in the number of referrals stemming from consumer complaints about warranty products.
"Although many of these products are legitimate, we encourage Granite Staters to check with the NHID to verify these products before making a purchase of this kind,” he said in a statement.