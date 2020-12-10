(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch was caused by COVID-19.
Hinch, 71, died Wednesday, only a week after he was sworn in as the leader of the state House of Representatives during Organization Day, the first day of the new two-year session.
“New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Speaker Hinch’s death was COVID-19,” a statement from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said. “During this difficult time, the family has requested that their privacy continue to be respected.”
Hinch, a Republican, previously was the House minority leader in the 2019-20 session. Republicans gained the majority in the chamber for the upcoming 2021-22 session after the Nov. 3 election.
Organization Day events, which also included lawmakers being sworn in and the selection of the secretary of state and treasurer, took place outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. The proceedings normally would take place within the House of Representatives' chamber at the Statehouse in Concord, but like many events, there was concern that having hundreds of lawmakers in a single space could increase the likelihood of coronavirus spreading.
Even with the event taking place outdoors, many lawmakers opted not to attend, instead taking advantage of an option to be sworn in virtually the next day. In the days leading up to Organization Day, Hinch had acknowledged some Republican lawmakers had been diagnosed with coronavirus infections after a Nov. 20 party event.
“We are experiencing higher than usual rates of infections in our state, and the Legislature and its members are not immune from that,” Hinch said in a statement Dec. 1, as reported by the Union-Leader.
It is expected a new speaker will be chosen when the House convenes again Jan. 6. Until then, Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Rockingham, is serving as acting speaker.