(The Center Square) – A divided New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday signed off on a buffet of corporate tax cuts as part of a two-year $13.6 billion budget.
The House approved the spending package in a vote that went mostly along party lines, with Republicans supporting the plan and Democrats criticizing it.
The centerpiece of the budget, originally proposed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, is a plan to cut the state's rooms and meals tax from 9% to 8.5 % — the lowest level in more than a decade — and reduce the state's business enterprise tax from 0.6% to 0.55%, among other changes.
"We were able to craft a well-thought out budget that is balanced, fiscally responsible, and does not raise any tax or fee," House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said in a statement following its passage. "Our recommended House budget brings a broad range of tax relief to NH families, businesses, retirees and consumers."
Democrats criticized the budget package, saying it underfunds education and crucial state programs while doling out generous tax breaks to big corporations.
"The hypocrisy of massive cuts to funding and jobs in the name of ‘tightening our belt’ and handing out $10 million of public money to private citizens who voluntarily took risky investments is mind boggling,” Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said.
House Republicans also added a number of controversial policy issues to the budget that also passed, despite Democratic lawmakers' efforts to remove the measures.
That included a provision requiring the governor to get legislative consent to continue a declaration of a state of emergency. Sununu has criticized similar proposals.
The budget now moves to the state Senate, which will craft its own spending plan before sending it back to Sununu for consideration.