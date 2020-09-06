(The Center Square) – Hotel job losses in New Hampshire will number 16,550 this year, out of a total of 36,778 hotel jobs in the state, according to projections by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
Hotel job losses and employee furloughs are unprecedented and increasing by the week, the association reported. The industry supports about 8.3 million jobs nationwide, either directly or indirectly, according to the association.
2020 is expected to be the worst year on record for the hotel industry, with eight in 10 hotel rooms remaining empty during the coronavirus pandemic and an overall 50 percent drop in revenues for hotel operators, the analysis says.
Overall, more than two-thirds of U.S. hotel workers are unemployed or furloughed, according to related studies by Oxford Economics.
---
Hotel Industry Job Losses, State by State
|State
|Total Hotel-Supported Jobs
|Total Hotel-Supported Job Losses
|Alabama
|82,164
|-36,974
|Alaska
|33,674
|-15,153
|Arizona
|200,886
|-90,399
|Arkansas
|48,090
|-21,640
|California
|1,014,600
|-456,570
|Colorado
|176,034
|-79,215
|Connecticut
|76,737
|-34,532
|Delaware
|14,877
|-6,695
|Florida
|747,705
|-336,467
|Georgia
|255,767
|-115,095
|Hawaii
|140,093
|-63,042
|Idaho
|40,978
|-18,440
|Illinois
|292,588
|-131,665
|Indiana
|109,908
|-49,459
|Iowa
|64,592
|-29,066
|Kansas
|51,939
|-23,373
|Kentucky
|90,722
|-40,825
|Louisiana
|120,404
|-54,182
|Maine
|42,468
|-19,111
|Maryland
|103,799
|-46,709
|Massachusetts
|163,678
|-73,655
|Michigan
|193,432
|-87,044
|Minnesota
|131,048
|-58,972
|Mississippi
|80,978
|-36,440
|Missouri
|123,610
|-55,625
|Montana
|38,443
|-17,299
|Nebraska
|42,241
|-19,009
|Nevada
|395,492
|-177,971
|New Hampshire
|36,778
|-16,550
|New Jersey
|197,058
|-88,676
|New Mexico
|54,079
|-24,336
|New York
|528,618
|-237,878
|North Carolina
|216,178
|-97,280
|North Dakota
|21,896
|-9,853
|Ohio
|192,378
|-86,570
|Oklahoma
|105,527
|47,487
|Oregon
|114,338
|-51,452
|Pennsylvania
|234,088
|-105,340
|Rhode Island
|19,548
|-8,796
|South Carolina
|129,364
|-58,214
|South Dakota
|31,841
|-14,328
|Tennessee
|161,404
|-72,632
|Texas
|658,637
|-296,387
|Utah
|86,463
|-38,908
|Vermont
|36,959
|-16,632
|Virginia
|192,936
|-86,821
|Washington
|190,566
|-85,755
|West Virginia
|30,669
|-13,801
|Wisconsin
|118,461
|-53,307
|Wyoming
|31,056
|-13,975
Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association