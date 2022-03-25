(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.2 million in federal funds to buoy state health-care providers that had revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be given to 24 hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers throughout the state.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement the state's health care providers are "still feeling the financial burden" from managing patient care for those afflicted with the virus to continuing normal operations and meeting payroll.
"As we try to turn the corner two years later, ensuring our frontline providers can mitigate the economic impact is crucial to our short- and long-term recovery," Shaheen said.
The federal funding comes from the state's share of $414 million in disbursements through the Provider Relief Fund program, which is aimed at buoying health-care providers that experienced revenue losses and expenses related to the pandemic.
The funding is available to acute care hospitals, nursing homes and other providers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 that are also dealing with staffing and supply chain issues.
"These funds have helped save lives throughout the pandemic,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "As we continue to make progress in defeating COVID-19, it’s important to keep supporting our providers with the resources they need so we can all build back better and healthier than before."
The American Hospital Association wrote to Congress in January asking legislative leaders to pump an additional $25 billion to the provider fund to help with ongoing expenses.
Last year, New Hampshire received $41 million in funding for 262 health-care providers through the program, and an additional $11 million last month for 25 providers, according to the federal agency.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the federal funding will "help ease many of the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ensure that New Hampshire health-care providers can continue to deliver best-in-class care."
"New Hampshire’s health-care providers have been pushed to the brink these last two years, and as we get back to normal, so too must we invest in the readiness and resiliency of our health care providers," she said in a statement.