Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, wears an isolation gown July 1, 2020, with no sleeve openings for hands, which was received in a shipment from the federal government, outside Webster at Rye senior care center in Rye, New Hampshire. The problematic gowns, child-sized examination gloves and surgical masks with ear loops that break when stretched make up the bulk of the personal protective equipment recently sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to New Hampshire nursing homes, according to Williams. The facility is not using the items they received from FEMA.