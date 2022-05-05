(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has won final approval for his $100 million plan to boost the amount of affordable housing in New Hampshire.
On Wednesday, the Executive Council voted 4-1 to approve the third term Republican's proposal to create a new housing fund that would provide state grants to municipal governments, developers and property owners to build new homes.
Sununu praised the measure's approval, which he says will create more housing, jobs and help grow the state's economy.
"Today is a big win for New Hampshire families, businesses, and communities across our state," he said in a statement. "As a result of our InvestNH Fund, more housing will get built and our workforce will grow like never before."
Two weeks ago, the council tabled a vote on Sununu's proposal amid objections from affordable housing advocates that funding wasn’t proposed for below-market developments.
Earlier this week, Sununu came back with an updated proposal that included more affordability provisions and updated income limits for larger housing projects.
Money for the new housing fund would come from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the Sununu administration.
The proposal calls for creating a $60 million matching grant program for developers to assist with the cost of building new multifamily housing projects across the state.
Under the plan, projects that increase affordable rental units will get preference. Applicants must show that they can match the grants dollar for dollar, according to the Sununu administration.
Another $30 million would be earmarked for providing incentives to cities and towns to accelerate approvals of rental housing projects in their communities.
Local governments would also have access to $10 million in grant funding to help them update zoning regulations and for the demolition of vacant or dilapidated properties.
In 2020, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority estimated that the state needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units to meet current demand.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, which supports Sununu's plan, points out that New Hampshire is one of the most restrictive states in the country for residential development, contributing to the shortage of housing.
"Right now, there is very little incentive to approve new projects, largely because of vocal opposition fueled by misinformation about the impacts of new housing on local communities," the group said in a recent blog post on the housing fund. "These municipal-directed dollars would offer incentives to move town boards in the right direction."