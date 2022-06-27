(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal seeking to tighten environmental rules for new landfills, arguing that the plan would drive up the New Hampshire's solid waste costs.
The proposal, which was approved by the state Legislature with bipartisan support, called for setting a buffer zone for new landfill operations to help prevent toxic pollutants from leaching into nearby waterways.
New Hampshire law sets a 200-foot buffer between proposed landfills and lakes, rivers or the coastline to prevent contamination. The legislation called for replacing that required buffer zone with a project-specific review that takes into account the flow of groundwater and other environmental factors.
But Sununu said the changes would prevent new regional landfills from being constructed, which he argues would drive up costs for local governments, waste haulers and consumers.
“It is extremely likely this bill would curtail landfill development in the state and lead to New Hampshire's waste to be transported out of state, creating higher costs and property taxes for our citizens," Sununu wrote in his veto message. "Now is not the time to raise additional fees and taxes on our citizens as a result of asking other states to manage our trash."
He said the state's permitted landfills are adhering to laws and said there is no evidence that the operations are "adversely affecting" the state's waterways.
"Therefore, while the intent of this bill is good, it is ultimately a solution in search of a problem," Sununu added.
Nearly half of the trash going into New Hampshire landfills comes from Massachusetts and other states, and lawmakers who approved the changes have been exploring ways to tighten the laws to restrict out-of-state trash amid warnings that the state will run out of capacity.
A 2019 report estimated that New Hampshire landfill capacity could have a shortfall of 120,000 tons in disposal capacity by 2025, which has state officials considering plans to expand landfill capacity and restrict waste from elsewhere.
While New Hampshire is also home to dozens of private landfills – which can’t be restricted from taking interstate waste under federal commerce laws – lawmakers who approved the changes were seeking to restrict out-of-state trash at municipal landfills.
Environmental groups that were pushing for the limits on the landfill operations criticized Sununu for rejecting the proposal and called on lawmakers to override his objections.
"Gov. Sununu let New Hampshire down,” said Tom Irwin, vice president of the Conservation Law Foundation of New Hampshire. “While we ultimately need to move away from landfilling, it’s critical that the state develop strong laws regarding how and where these facilities are allowed to be located. All landfills eventually leak toxic pollutants and this bill would have ensured that our waters are better protected."
The group Save Forest Lake, which has been fighting a proposed Dalton landfill, accused Sununu of being "in the pocket of the private waste industry" despite evidence that the project will have "far-reaching, negative regional impacts on property values, health, safety, and quality of life, as well as large-scale negative and destructive environmental impact."
"He had an opportunity to do the right thing as the leader of this great state, and instead of signing a common-sense, science-based bill aimed at correcting shortcomings in landfill siting setbacks, he chose to veto it," the group said.