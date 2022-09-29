(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "misleading" Democratic mailers that portrayed a GOP congressional candidate as pro-Trump.
The complaint alleges that the state's Democratic Party sent "illegal" mailers with contrasting claims about two GOP candidates who were seeking the party's nomination in the Sept. 6 primary to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District.
The mailers, which were produced by Massachusetts-based Reynolds DeWalt, asked "who will defend our freedoms" and included contrasting claims about Keene Mayor George Hansel and Bob Burns, a former deputy state director for Newt Gingrich’s 2012 presidential campaign, in an effort to drive more Republican voters to support Burns.
But the FEC complaint said the mailers were sent without the proper disclaimers, such as who sent them, in order to "deceive" GOP voters ahead of the primary.
William O’Brien, NHGOP's attorney, alleges that the mailers were part of a "scheme" by Democrats to "meddle in the Republican primary by promoting one candidate over another.
"There is simply no other explanation for why Democrats would send mail to Republican voters during a Republican primary, contrasting one of the Republican candidates as pro-Trump and the other as somehow 'pro-Biden' and including statements such as 'vote for the candidate who shares your values,'" he wrote in the seven-page complaint.
The complaint party calls on the FEC to initiate an "immediate" investigation into the mailers and impose sanctions against the publishing group that sent them.
In the primary, Burns narrowly edged out Hansel and five other GOP candidates. A recent poll showed Kuster with a slight edge over Burns among likely November voters.
In the complaint, O'Brien said the mailers were the latest "dirty tricks" by Democrats to meddle in GOP politics ahead of the midterm elections.
Last week, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office issued a "cease and desist" order to the state Democratic Party over a different set of political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail.
The mailers urged GOP voters to request absentee ballot applications for the midterm elections but provided the wrong addresses for city and town clerks and other errors that the AG's office said were "causing voter confusion and frustration" for voters.
The Democratic party said the inaccurate mailers were a "clerical error" made by a vendor and said the party is working to resolve the situation.
With recent polls in the Granite State showing President Joe Biden's approval rating dwindling in the low 30s, Republicans are eyeing the state’s three up-for-grabs congressional seats — two House and one Senate — held by Democrats.
The pivotal race pits far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a contest that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats, with the vice president's tie-breaking vote, have an edge in the 50-50 split.
Ahead of the primary, the Senate Majority PAC, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, paid for TV ads attacking GOP candidate Senate President Chuck Morse in an effort to hobble his chances of defeating Bolduc, whom Democrats believe stands less of a chance of defeating Hassan in the general action.