(The Center Square) – Taxpayers in some New Hampshire towns may get a break on interest and penalty payments.
During a news conference Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced issued an executive order allowing municipalities to offer the abatement to taxpayers to help ease economic woes.
The state was given a federal disaster declaration by President Donald Trump, which will make residents eligible for additional help from the federal government.
The governor also announced that money from New Hampshire’s cash reserves will be moved to state-based banks during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sununu said.
“That gives them the liquidity and the asset base to hopefully increase their small business loans to many of the communities across the state,” the governor said. He did not specify how much money would be moved.
Thus far, 479 coronavirus cases have been reported in New Hampshire, and four people have died from complications related to the virus, according to state health officials. Ninety-one people have recovered.
The state is preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases in the next few weeks. Fourteen clinical surge facilities scattered throughout the state are ready when that happens, Sununu said. The clinics brings the state’s total number of beds to 5,300.
“While we hope those beds will never have to be used, New Hampshire is prepared to serve those in need,” Sununu said.
The state currently is doing well when it comes to the number of ventilators, the governor said.
“We have hundreds and hundreds of opportunities across the state in all different areas, and we are pursuing other opportunities to get new ventilators into the state,” Sununu said. “We feel confident we will be able to procure more ventilators into the state and at the end of the day whether it’s the beds, the ventilators or the PPE, we will be prepared for the surge.”
The governor announced the first grant recipient through the $50 million Emergency Health Care Relief System Fund. Lakes Region General Hospital received a $5.25 million low-interest loan.
“While we cannot avoid all furloughs, this grant will enable temporary furloughs instead of layoffs, and will enable affected individuals to keep their benefits while accessing the state's expanded unemployment benefits,” Sununu said.
Grocers across New Hampshire are opening up an emergency operations center to help stores cope with shoppers during the pandemic. The N.H Grocers Association has adopted guidelines for each store that includes limiting the number of customers to less than 50 percent of its capacity, minus employees, and installing plexiglass to protect employees.