(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has been given a temporary waiver from new federal trucking regulations that state leaders say have contributed to a shortage of drivers.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced on Monday it will issue a 90-day waiver to the state exempting it from requirements of the new entry-level driving training rule, which requires new drivers to undergo extensive behind-the-wheel driving and score at least 80% on an assessment test before getting certified.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who pushed for the waiver, said the temporary delay will give the state Legislature time to address any conflicts between state law and the new federal rules without holding back the training of new commercial drivers.
"As New Hampshire families and businesses grapple with the impact of supply chain disruptions, every measure must be taken to provide relief and cut through bureaucratic red tape that impedes our economy from recovering from the fallout of the pandemic," she said in a statement. "Increasing our commercial driving workforce is a key part of that effort."
Shaheen urged state legislative leaders to "move swiftly and remedy the issue so this does not become a problem going forward."
"Granite State commercial drivers play a critical role in our country’s supply chain," U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said in a statement praising the move. "Especially as our economy and communities grapple with bottlenecks and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure our trucking workforce is not held back by unnecessary bureaucratic red tape."
Shaheen wrote to the agency's deputy director, Meera Joshi, in December and urged her to delay implementation of the new rules for "at least six months to avoid creating additional impediments for an industry that is in critical need of new commercial drivers."
"Such a delay would provide critical support to the trucking industry and assist in addressing the unsustainable strain on supply chains that has raised prohibitive costs on businesses and consumers," Shaheen wrote.
Businesses are facing higher freight transportation costs as a result of severe supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A key factor in the supply chain bottleneck is the shortage of commercial drivers, which has risen to an estimated 80,000 drivers nationwide – an all-time high for the industry, according to the American Trucking Association.
The trade group estimates that the driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030, based on demographic trends, the age of existing drivers and projected freight growth over the years.
All told, the industry will need to recruit nearly 1,000,000 new drivers over the next decade to replace those that will be leaving the industry and meet the growing demand.