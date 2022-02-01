Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., left, Sen. Maggie Hassan, R-N.H., right, and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., background center, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.7 billion dry dock project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine. King is recovering from COVID-19.