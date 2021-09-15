(The Center Square) – New Hampshire getting $3.2 million in federal funds to improve home visiting services for families in underserved communities and expand health care services at public schools.
The bulk of the grant money, which was announced by members of the state's congressional delegation, will be provided to the state Department of Health and Human Services to support organizations and initiatives throughout the state that provide services through the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program.
That program seeks to provide expectant families and families with young children skills and resources that improve maternal and newborn health, support the social and educational development of young children and provide help for families. HHS will get $3 million in federal grants.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the funding will "help ensure Granite State families and children, particularly those from vulnerable and underserved communities, are able to access essential services like health care and parental education to stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."
“These are critical investments in the health and well-being of New Hampshire’s children and families that will go a long way to help those who are the most in need of assistance,” she said in a statement.
Another $200,000 will be provided to a Manchester health care group through HHS’ School Based Service Sites program. The funds will go to Amoskeag Health to help improve the delivery of health care services, mental health, vision and dental and substance use disorder treatment, at school-based service sites in the communities the group serves, according to lawmakers.
Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, said the influx of federal funding will "help expand resources to some of our most vulnerable and underserved communities, and break down barriers to access."
“Ensuring all Granite State families have access to the skills and knowledge needed to keep children happy and healthy is critical to saving lives and promoting lifelong wellness throughout our state,” Kuster said in a statement.
Advocates say home visiting programs are crucial to strengthening parenting skills, reducing poverty and stemming child mistreatment and abuse.
In New Hampshire, only about 1,100 children are getting the care they need through those programs even though more than 9,000 could benefit from at-home services, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book report.
Earlier this year, the state received $283,582 through the American Rescue Plan to help expand at-home services for families.