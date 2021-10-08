(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has received a $2 million federal grant to help support state agencies and groups that assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women, will support projects that help survivors and address the prevalence of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.
"We know that the scourge of sexual assault and domestic violence has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and many victims are still reeling from the consequences and are in dire need of safety," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement announcing the funding. "Survivors deserve immediate shelter and support to escape dangerous situations, hold perpetrators to account and begin the healing process."
The New Hampshire Department of Justice receive more than $1.4 million in grants, while the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will get $270,782, according to Shaheen's office.
Meanwhile, the University of New Hampshire is getting a $302,909 grant to continue research on violence against women.
Amanda Grady Sexton, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the influx of federal funds "will allow crisis centers to continue serving as a lifeline to survivors and will strengthen our statewide response to combat domestic violence and sexual assault."
More than half of all New Hampshire women have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to the coalition.
At least 22.7% of women in New Hampshire have been sexually assaulted, and 19.5% have been sexually assaulted -- which is significantly higher than the national rate, the group says.
Meanwhile, about 92% of New Hampshire’s homicides and suicides are related to domestic violence, according to state data.
Nationwide, the Office on Violence Against Women doled out $476 million in federal grants to states and organizations as part of the latest round of funding.
"The grant awards we make this year will not only touch the lives of millions of survivors of domestic violence, but also help our nation prevent and end sexual assault and stalking,” Allison Randall, the OVW's acting director, said in a statement.
Randall said the funds are being diverted to project that address "underserved and marginalized" survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold accountable those who have caused harm, and provide training and technical assistance to an array of professionals and systems working to address sexual assault and domestic violence.
Lawmakers said there is a need for continued federal support to help survivors in groups that work to address violence against women.
"Survivors of sexual and domestic violence have faced tremendous trauma, and we must ensure they have access to the life-saving support and resources that are crucial to their recovery," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who co-chairs a congressional task force seeking to address violence against women. "These federal funds will support survivors across our state as they heal and rebuild."