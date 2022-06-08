(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting a windfall of federal funds as part of the Biden administration's efforts to expand broadband internet access nationwide.
The state has been awarded $50 million from the Capital Projects Fund, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to connect more households to cyberspace. New Hampshire is one of four states – including Virginia, West Virginia in Louisiana – to share in the first tranche of disbursements from the $10 billion fund.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the funding is "an unprecedented investment to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for every American household and business."
"The pandemic turned so many aspects of life online from work to school and laid bare the urgency of closing the digital divide for all Americans – especially those living in rural, Tribal, and low-income communities," he said in a statement.
The funding will help connect up to 15,000 homes and businesses – about 50% of locations in New Hampshire that are still lacking high-speed internet, the White House said.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the federal funding raised by the Biden administration's decision to release the money said it will help connect more people to high-speed internet services.
"Broadband is essential for our everyday lives – from students learning in schools and parents teleworking to small businesses managing operations," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement. "Alarming disparities persist in access to reliable broadband, which is why serious investments in expanding digital connectivity are needed."
Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., a member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force, said the funding will "help connect students, employees, and businesses and strengthen our state’s digital infrastructure."
Overall, New Hampshire is set to receive more than $222 million through the Capital Projects Fund and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, lawmakers said.
About 5% of New Hampshire residents live in areas with minimal broadband service, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
About 63% of Granite Staters live in areas with only one internet service provider, the White House said.
During the pandemic, New Hampshire pumped $13 million of federal CARES Act funds into broadband projects, connecting nearly 4,500 previously unserved households, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's administration said.
A law signed last year by Sununu created the Broadband Matching Grant Fund program, which will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations, and available federal funds. Grants will be awarded to local governments for projects to expand broadband coverage.