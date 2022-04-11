(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting a raft of federal infrastructure funds to help upgrade the state's public transit system.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration is awarding the state more than $24.3 million for projects aimed at modernizing and expanding public bus and rail service. The federal money comes from the state's share of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and a recent spending bill.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who helped push for the money welcomed release of the funds by the Biden administration.
"Granite Staters rely on public transit to help them get to work, get groceries, go to school and other essential everyday tasks," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H, said in a statement. "These updates are a critical opportunity to make our transportation safer and more efficient, while simultaneously reducing pollution and addressing the climate crisis."
The funding will help public transit agencies modernize their fleets by financing the purchase of new buses and railcars, reduce maintenance backlogs and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis.
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said the additional funding will "expand access to safe, sustainable public transit by ensuring New Hampshire can both purchase new vehicles and make much needed repairs to our existing fleets."
Overall, the FTA is providing more than $20 billion to states through 30 programs as part of the fiscal year 2022 disbursements, the federal agency said.
President Joe Biden's jobs and infrastructure plan, which he signed in November, diverts billions of dollars to states to help replace hundreds of aging, structurally deficient bridges, fix potholed roads and improve public transit.
New Hampshire stands to get more than $2.05 billion from the spending bill over the next five years from the law, including at least $1.1 billion for highway upgrades and $225 million for bridge repairs, according to a breakdown from the White House.
The state will also receive another $418 million to upgrade water and sewer systems and $100 million to help expand broadband internet coverage.
The Biden administration's Infrastructure Report Card gave the Granite State a C- grade, saying there are 250 bridges and nearly 700 miles of highway in poor condition.
Biden visited New Hampshire in November to tout the infrastructure law, giving remarks from an aging span bridge in Woodstock that has been on the state’s "red list" of structurally deficient bridges for years.