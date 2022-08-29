(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.5 million from the federal government for clean energy projects that supporters say will create jobs and reduce costs for consumers.
The money, provided through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program, is part of newly-released federal funding approved by Congress last year as part of the $1 trillion jobs and infrastructure law, signed by President Joe Biden last November.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the funding praised the Biden administration's decision to release the money.
"This funding will create good-paying jobs, support local businesses and spur economic growth – all with an eye towards combating the climate crisis," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement.
“Creating a clean energy future is crucial to addressing the climate crisis, increasing our economic competitiveness, and bolstering our national security by reducing our reliance on foreign energy sources," Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said in a statement.
New Hampshire's energy prices are among the highest in the nation, with the average resident spending $4,078 a year on energy costs, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Low income and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by the higher energy costs, the federal agency said.
A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost of energy over environmental concerns and recommends that the state limit government intervention and subsidies while turning to the market to bring down energy costs.
The release of the clean energy funds comes as the Energy Department announced it will sharply increase money available for state clean-energy infrastructure and systems projects, announcing $425 million in added funding available through the agency's State Energy Program. Those new funds were approved as part of the $770 billion Inflation Reduction Act, signed by Biden earlier this month.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the funding will help states "manage their energy resources and accelerate gains in energy efficiency and add more clean energy onto the grid."
"States are the vanguard of our nation’s energy planning and implementation efforts, driving the deployment of clean energy infrastructure to lower utility costs and ensure an equitable clean energy transition," she said in a statement.
The additional federal spending adds to $56.5 million that was already allocated to the program for 2022, and similar amounts in previous years, according to the White House.
There will be no competition for the funds, but states and territories must still apply for the money which will be distributed based on a formula.