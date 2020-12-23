(The Center Square) – The Federal Communications Commission is awarding New Hampshire internet providers $25 million in federal funding over the next 10 years to enhance online access and service in rural parts of the state.
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, an FCC initiative, will provide the funding, as reported by The Associated Press.
The FCC program asked companies to submit bids for the grants and selected four winners.
SpaceX’s Starlink low-Earth orbit satellite broadband will receive $8 million, New Hampshire Electric Co-op is slated for $6.8 million, Consolidated will receive $3.3 million and Spectrum will get $2.15 million, Carol Miller, director of broadband and technology at New Hampshire’s Division of Economic Development, told The Center Square.
The Associated Press reported that the grant is estimated to improve high-speed internet access for more than 17,000 homes and small businesses between the four providers. Since the grants are dispersed over the next 10 years, none of this funding will help students and businesses struggling with connectivity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said.
“It’s still moving the dial very slowly,” Miller said.
Miller said a lot of the grant money would go toward future infrastructure.
“New Hampshire has always been high tech,” Miller said. “We were early adopters, and now we’re really working on the second generation, the infrastructure, the future, fiber.”
Miller and her team are working toward upgrading residents in the state to fiber-optic connections.
“The infrastructure now is really the important thing,” Miller said. “The infrastructure is getting old, the copper is getting old, and as our need for speed grows because we’re all streaming, and that doesn’t even include education, education is online all the time, you need a higher level of bandwidth, broadband available than some of the old networks can provide, and fiber optics will do that.”
Miller would like to see 100% fiber to the premise throughout the state.
“But it does require a big investment,” Miller said. “Mostly those in the state that have fiber are big businesses that can afford it. The residential market has lagged behind business. Our focus now is getting fiber to each and every home, dwelling, household in New Hampshire.”
The state was very lucky with the companies who won, Miller stated. She believes they will meet and beat the speed requirements the grant stipulates.
“I think New Hampshire residents are going to be winners all the way around,” Miller said.