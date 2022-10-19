(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire firm has been ordered to pay $140,000 after pleading guilty to felony charges that it failed to disclose equipment exports to Russia and Ukraine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The sentence against Intertech Trading Corporation was handed down in U.S. District Court on Monday, after the company pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts of failure to file export information on shipments overseas, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Jane E. Young said.
U.S. District Court judge Paul Barbadoro ordered Intertech to pay the maximum allowable fine, or $10,000 per count, for a total of $140,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The company will also be subject to a two-year term of corporate probation and fiscal monitoring.
Federal prosecutors allege that between 2015 and 2019, Intertech exported laboratory equipment to Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, falsely describing the nature and value of the exported items on commercial invoices and shipping forms.
In a plea agreement reached in July, Intertech admitted that it used false, innocuous descriptions such as “lamp for aquarium” or “spares for welding system,” rather than accurately identifying the sophisticated scientific equipment actually contained in the shipments, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
"Evasion of export control requirements is a serious felony and undermines the government’s ability to ensure that sensitive equipment does not end up in the wrong hands,” Young said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the company also admitted to understanding the value of the equipment it was exporting, evading federal requirements that would have reported the exports to the Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security for review.
Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's division in Boston, said the company used "lies and deceit" to "evade U.S. export laws to illegally send sophisticated scientific equipment to Russia and Ukraine, jeopardizing our national security."