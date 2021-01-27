(The Center Square) – New Hampshire came in 23rd highest on a new ranking measuring migration growth among the states based on one-way U-Haul truck traffic leaving or entering their borders last year.

California displaced Illinois as the state with the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in 2020, the moving company reported. And New Hampshire was ranked 31st in U-Haul’s 2019 migration growth study.

Both Texas and Florida had the most net gains in U-Haul truck traffic from 2016 to 2019 before they were displaced by Tennessee in 2020, the company said. What makes Tennessee attractive is its business-friendliness and low taxes, according to U-Haul.

Those states with the most migration growth are ranked based on net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state vs. trucks leaving their borders during a calendar year. More than 2 million one-way trips are logged by U-Haul every year, the company reported.

The annual ranking tracks truck traffic moving among its 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations. U-Haul sees the data as a gauge of which states are attracting residents from outside their borders.

U-Haul Ranking of Migration Growth Among States

2020 RankState2019 Rank
1Tennessee12
2Texas 2
3Florida1
4Ohio7
5Arizona 20
6Colorado42
7Missouri 13
8Nevada 24
9North Carolina3
10Georgia 16
11Arkansas 23
12Indiana9
13Wisconsin 41
14Oklahoma 14
15South Carolina4
16West Virginia22
17Utah8
18Kentucky 37
19Montana 26
20Minnesota 15
21Kansas 18
22Alabama 6
23New Hampshire 31
24Iowa 30
25South Dakota 28
26Vermont 10
27Delaware 21
28Virginia 39
29Maine 33
30Idaho 11
31Mississippi 25
32Nebraska 19
33Wyoming 27
34Alaska 17
35Rhode Island 35
36Washington 5
37North Dakota 32
38Washington, D.C.38
39New Mexico 36
40Michigan 48
41Pennsylvania 46
42New York 43
43Connecticut 34
44Louisiana40
45Oregon 29
46Maryland 45
47Massachusetts47
48New Jersey44
49Illinois 50
50California 49

Source: U-Haul International Inc.

