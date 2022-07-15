(The Center Square) – New Hampshire investigators are fielding a "record" number of insurance fraud cases, many of them stemming from auto claims.
Christopher Nicolopoulos, commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, said the agency's fraud unit referred 22 cases of suspected insurance fraud – a record high – for prosecution during the fiscal year that ended June 30. The claims totaled $283,000, the agency said.
"Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime," Nicolopoulos said. "Insurance fraud hurts everyone by driving up costs for all consumers and undermining confidence in the marketplace."
The fraudulent claims prosecuted included two workers' compensation claims, a homeowner insurance claim, disability insurance claim, and 18 auto insurance claims, according to the state agency.
Every month, the insurance agency's fraud unit fields an average of 25 fraud referrals, of which 12% are prosecuted. In the previous fiscal year, there were 298 fraud referrals resulting in 37 cases, according to the agency.
Under state law, licensed insurers in New Hampshire must report to the state any suspected instances of insurance fraud or insurance-related criminal activity.
Companies that fail to comply are subject to administrative action and can be fined or barred from doing business in the state.
Last week, the agency issued an advisory saying it has become aware that some insurers operating in the state hadn't reported suspected cases of fraud.
"This violation of the law is not acceptable and hinders the NHID’s mission to protect New Hampshire consumers," the advisory stated.
New Hampshire fraud investigator Brendhan Harris said the state takes a "zero tolerance" approach to insurance fraud and prosecutes cases over $1,000 as felonies.
"With the rising costs of automobile repairs, for example, the threshold for a felony insurance fraud charge is very low," Harris said.