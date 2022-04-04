(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit over proposed congressional maps that are in limbo amid an impasse between Gov. Chris Sununu and the state Legislature.
The lawsuit, filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court on behalf of several voters, asks a judge to toss out a pair of congressional maps that were approved by the House and Senate over Sununu's objections and create new boundaries for the two districts ahead of the 2022 elections.
The plaintiffs, which include former Democratic House Speaker Terie Norelli, point out that because Sununu and lawmakers haven't set new maps for the districts the 2010 congressional districts remain in effect.
That leaves the two U.S. House seats "malapportioned" because the 1st Congressional District is larger in population than the 2nd Congressional District, based on 2020 Census data, the plaintiffs say.
The plaintiffs argue the clock on the legislative calendar is running out to approve new congressional districts ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
"With no sign of a political compromise on the horizon, the General Court and Gov. Sununu appear to be at an impasse with respect to redrawing New Hampshire’s congressional districts," the 15-page complaint states. "As a result, it falls to the judiciary to protect the constitutional rights of plaintiffs and voters across this state, just as it did when the political branches failed to enact new state legislative districts following the 2000 Census."
The U.S. Constitution requires states to draw new congressional district lines every 10 years, following the census, to account for changes in their population. States also use those numbers to draw maps for their federal and state legislative districts.
Between 2010 and 2019, the Granite State grew by about 4%, adding 57,600 new residents for a total population of 1,379,089, according to 2020 census data.
The new maps, proposed by the state's Republican majority, would make the 1st Congressional District more Republican by shifting several GOP-leaning communities – including Salem, Hudson and Windham – into the district.
The plan would make the 2nd Congressional District slightly more Democratic by including several Democratic-leaning communities, including Portsmouth, Rochester and Dover.
The 1st District is currently represented by Democrat Chris Pappas, while the 2nd District is represented by Democrat Annie Kuster. Both are facing challenges in next year's midterm elections when Republicans will be seeking to regain control of Congress.
Sununu pledged to veto the maps even before the House and Senate voted to approve them. The Republican said the proposed congressional districts don't "pass the smell test" and has offered his own proposal to redraw the maps.
Republican lawmakers argue that the changes will make the House districts more competitive by updating political boundaries that haven't changed in decades.
Democrats and good government groups have accused Republicans of "gerrymandering" the state's political boundaries in their favor.