(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps.
A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said increasing eligibility limits will help prevent the "cliff effect" where families whose income increases slightly are disqualified from the federal program.
"Many individuals and families are experiencing difficulty in meeting the nutritional needs of their families due to the increased cost of food, housing and utilities," she wrote in a request to the Executive Council. "Through this authority, DHHS will be positioned to assist individuals and families meeting their nutritional needs while simultaneously working towards economic mobility."
Under current law, those getting SNAP benefits must fall within certain income guidelines. If qualified, a family of four in New Hampshire, with income gross income less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level, can get up to $2,184 a month, according to guidelines.
The proposal was expected to be considered by the Executive Council on Wednesday. State officials, however, abruptly pulled the request back saying they need to determine the impact of the proposed changes on the state Department of Education, which provides free and discounted school lunches to students whose families receive SNAP benefits.
Education officials are expected to bring the proposal back before the council at its next monthly meeting.
A 2021 report by New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute found that the food stamp program isn't reaching all Granite Staters who are eligible to receive the benefits.
New Hampshire doesn't have a federally approved outreach plan, the report's authors noted, which can unlock additional federal funding to help promote access to food assistance, the report noted. The state had an outreach plan as recently as 2017; it has expired.
"New Hampshire has an opportunity to access more federal funding for outreach activities," the report's authors wrote. "Access to additional federal resources may help the state and other entities connect residents with food assistance, aiding families and supporting the local economy."
In New Hampshire, SNAP is administered as the state Food Stamp Program and assisted an average of 75,000 adults and children a month before the pandemic, the report noted.
The report estimated that more than 17,000 children in New Hampshire may have been eligible for food assistance, but were not enrolled in the program.
In 2020, President Joe Biden approved a 25% increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families. The increased food assistance, which became available in October, applies permanently to all of the program's 42 million beneficiaries.
Advocates say the previous levels of SNAP assistance weren’t enough and forced many households to buy cheaper, less nutritious foods or go hungry.
The institute's report said that a federally approved outreach program would help the state reach more New Hampshire families struggling with food insecurity but also promote a more equitable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."