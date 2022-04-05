(The Center Square) – New Hampshire education officials want to use federal education funds to study "school induced stress” among public school students during the pandemic.
A proposal from the State Department of Education, which goes before the Executive Council for consideration on Wednesday, calls for approving a contract with a private research company to conduct a series of focus groups and surveys to analyze students' moods over the next year, and come up with recommendations on how schooling can be improved.
The plan calls for spending $135,000 in federal education funds over the next two fiscal years.
In a letter to the Council, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the information will be used to support "healthy outcomes for students at all school environments."
"This information will be useful data to make informed decisions, using the students' perceptions to fund future projects that meet the needs of New Hampshire students and to include technical assistance in training to meet the needs of school staff and students," he wrote.
Edelblut said the education department solicited bids for the project but only received one response, from Portsmouth-based RMC Research Corporation.
"RMC has worked closely with the NH DOE over many years to carry out projects designed to improve educational outcomes for students," he wrote. "Their approach values the talents of all partners, employing strategic and collaborative processes that enable personnel across organizations to work positively and productively together."
He said the proposed study was reviewed and approved by a committee that included state education officials and experts in social and emotional wellness among children.
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues have exploded during the pandemic, especially among young people.
Lockdowns, business and school closings, and restrictions on social gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, coupled with a lack of access to in-person services, exacerbated a mental health treatment gap, medical experts say.
Last year, a coalition of groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a warning that the youth mental health crisis is a “national emergency.”