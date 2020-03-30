Distillery owners in New Hampshire are stepping up to make gallons of hand sanitizer to help keep the community safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Hopefully we’ll end up making 50 gallons of it," Blake Amacker, owner of Copper Cannon Distillery, recently told the Union Leader. "If there’s hospitals that need it, medical workers, we’re trying to make them a priority."
Amacker is also collecting donations to give to workers who were laid off from local bars and restaurants.
These efforts began after the U.S. Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) recently allowed them to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer.
"Any existing Distilled Spirits Permittee (DSP) therefore can immediately commence production of hand sanitizer or distilled spirits (ethanol) for use in hand sanitizer, as described below, without having to obtain authorization first," the TBB said in a statement March 18.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also provided a nine-page guide and formula on how to make hand sanitizer.
Andre Marcoux, owner of Live Free Distillery in Manchester, transformed his stills to produce hand sanitizer using the WHO's formula.
"It’s a giant chemistry set,” Marcoux told the Union Leader. "We’re all just trying to help out."
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that the state had seen 214 diagnosed cases of coronavirus and two deaths from the COVID-19 disease.