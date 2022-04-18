(The Center Square) – New Hampshire plans to spend $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds to improve mental health services and reduce the number of psychiatric patients "boarding" in hospitals as they wait for available beds.
A proposal given a tentative nod by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday would create a centralized state wide system for processing individuals who are committed for psychiatric care. The new system would include judges, staff and counsel to oversee the proceedings and ensure that patients have due process.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who requested the funding, said the changes will help reduce the number of patients waiting for behavioral health services in hospital emergency rooms.
"Our work is not done, and we remain committed to increasing capacity in community-based services and even further improving access to mental health care for children, youth, adults, and families in crisis," he said in a statement.
The proposal has also been given a nod from the state's top judge, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, who says a centralized process "will transform the processing of involuntary emergency admissions requests."
"We believe this approach will ensure the rights of patients are protected and will help provide a permanent and sustainable solution to the longstanding emergency room boarding issue," MacDonald said in a statement. "We are prepared to move forward as quickly as possible on its implementation."
Mental health advocates say the shortage of beds in psychiatric facilities means that patients are “warehoused” in private hospitals for weeks – even months – as they wait for an opening in a state-run facility. Currently, New Hampshire has about 200 psychiatric beds, most in state-run facilities.
In May, Sununu signed an executive order directing the state to increase access to mental health services and add more beds at state-run psychiatric facilities to reduce the number of patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms while they await placement.
The order followed a New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling that chided the Sununu administration for boarding psychiatric patients awaiting beds.
In October, lawmakers approved a request from Sununu to spend $15.1 million to buy Hampstead Hospital, a 111-bed facility which has contracted with the state to provide in-patient psychiatric services for children.