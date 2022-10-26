(The Center Square) – Democrats are targeting New Hampshire Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt and her position on privatizing Social Security.
Leavitt, who has picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, is polling neck-and-neck against incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District race. Election Day is less than two weeks away, and this race has captured national attention in the party battle for control of Congress.
The House Majority Fund, a Democratic super PAC with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, started running ads on Monday that features an elderly couple watching a clip from a TV interview. In it, Leavitt talks about her support for legislation privatizing the federal retirement system.
"We paid into it all these years and she wants to hand it over to Wall Street?" says an elderly woman in the 30-second TV spot.
A previous House Majority TV ad claimed the former Trump aid is "dangerous" for Granite State retirees because she would seek to privatize the system and raise the retirement age.
During a debate last week, Leavitt clarified that she isn't looking to change Social Security benefits for people who have paid into the system but said she is "open to alternative solutions" to ensure the future solvency of the retirement fund. She also clarified her position in an interview with WMUR after the debate, making clear she would keep promises made to seniors.
The 25-year-old said she favors allowing private retirement accounts for people who haven't yet entered the workforce.
Leavitt is a former Trump White House press aide who defeated four other Republican candidates in the Sept. 13 New Hampshire primary for the party's nomination.
Pappas, 42, was elected in 2018 as the first openly gay congressman representing the Granite State. He is seeking a third term in Congress.
In a midterm election cycle that has been dominated by economic issues, Democratic super PACs are focusing on Social Security in New Hampshire and other key battleground states with claims that Republicans want to shred the public retirement safety net.
The Senate Majority PAC has placed new ads in Arizona and North Carolina claiming GOP challengers would cut Medicare and Social Security and vote to raise the retirement age.
Democrats have often used fears about Social Security as a wedge issue against Republicans; efforts to privatize the entitlement program have never really gained much traction in Washington.
More than 5.7 million Americans received some form of Social Security benefits in 2020, according to data from the federal agency. About 56% of those were retirees, the agency says.
An estimated 62% of those receiving the benefits are counting on their monthly payouts for at least half of their income, according to the agency. For 34%, the payouts account for most or all of their retirement income.
The Biden administration says those payments will be going up in January, with Social Security retirees slated to get an 8.7% cost-of-living increase – the largest bump in four decades – in response to record high inflation.