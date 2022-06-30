(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are cutting operating hours at many state-run liquor stores in response to chronic staffing shortages.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission announced that it has modified hours at three of its outlets as it tries to fill about 180 vacant full and part-time positions.
"Like many retailers across the country, and even other state agencies in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has a number of open positions we are recruiting for," said E.J. Powers, an agency spokesman. "We have adjusted some store hours to cater to the times when the largest concentration of shopping takes place at our busiest locations and we are anticipating a busy Fourth of July weekend."
Powers said the commission is actively recruiting new employees to fill 150 part-time positions and 30 full-time positions that remain vacant.
"Our agency is actively recruiting and developing strategies to incentivize staff, which will allow us to return to normal hours in the near future," he said.
He said all of the state's liquor outlets remain open, and about 60% of them are staying open until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. seven days a week.
New Hampshire is one of 17 so-called control states where the government manages the distribution of liquor. The state's Liquor Commission, which is run by an appointed chairman and board, oversees nearly 80 retail stores.
The Granite State, which has no state sales tax, is a magnet for consumers from other states who often cross the border to buy cheaper beer, wine and spirits.
In August, the state reported record profits with more than $801 million of gross alcohol sales in the fiscal year that ended on June 30. That’s an increase of about 5%, or $35 million, over the previous year.
The commission also reported a record $177 million in total revenue for the state. That's an increase of nearly 14% from the previous year.