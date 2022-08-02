(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could be getting more federal funds to upgrade infrastructure, expand health care, and address homelessness and food insecurity.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she has secured $98 million in funding for 95 New Hampshire projects and initiatives in a series of spending bills up for consideration in Congress.
Shaheen said the earmarks would provide a "landmark investment" to the state by funding 95 projects ranging from expanding health care in rural communities to providing affordable housing, updating infrastructure and workforce development.
Among the appropriations Shaheen is seeking this year is $600,000 for the New Hampshire Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors Association to increase the number of licensed substance-use disorder clinicians and $2.9 million to update the infrastructure at the School of Nursing at St. Joseph Hospital.
The University of New Hampshire would get about $1.9 million to update its infrastructure to expand the university’s COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program.
The appropriations bills, which fund the federal government, must be approved by the full House and Senate and be signed into law before the money begins flowing.
After a 10-year moratorium, Congress has restored the practice of allowing individual lawmakers to earmark spending items in appropriations bills tied to the federal budget.
A fiscal year 2022 federal appropriations bill, approved by Congress in March, included a record $17.7 million in federal funding for "community projects" – some of which have been criticized as questionable use of taxpayer money.
That included $500,000 earmarked by Shaheen for the Big Nansen Ski Jump in Coos County, under the federal "Save America’s Treasures" program.
Republicans in Congress have criticized the resurgence of congressional earmarks, arguing that it will contribute to record high inflation and the national debt.
Shaheen defends the use of earmarks which she says provide "a crucial opportunity to ensure small states like New Hampshire aren’t shortchanged of the resources we deserve, particularly as we continue to grapple with the fallout from the pandemic."