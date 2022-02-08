(The Center Square) – Students graduating from New Hampshire state colleges would be required to pass a basic civics exam under a proposal sent to Gov. Chris Sununu for consideration.
The measure, approved by the Legislature last week, would require require students at state colleges and universities to take the 128-question civics exam that's required for non-U.S. citizens to become naturalized. Students must receive a score of 70 or higher on the exam to graduate. Foreign and exchange students would be exempt from the requirements.
Supporters of the plan say it will improve students' knowledge of American history and politics and highlight gaps in knowledge that can be filled with additional instruction.
“In this country, where freedom depends on an educated populace, we now have incontrovertible evidence of the widespread ignorance of our history our documents and institutions of government,” state Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, one of the bill's primary sponsors, said in remarks ahead of last Thursday's vote. "Since when did it become controversial to require a college graduate have a working knowledge of the foundations of our freedom and institutions of government?"
Guida said recent studies have shown a demonstrable lack of knowledge along college graduates about U.S. history and government.
The new exam would be based on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test that gauges applicants' knowledge and understanding of U.S. history, government, and the legal system.
The bill narrowly passed the House last April – winning approval by only one vote – and last month the Senate Education Committee recommended that it not be approved. But the Senate voted to reject the committee's recommendation killing the bill, and instead voted 14 to 10 to approve it. Both votes went along party lines with Republicans supporting the proposal.
Passage of the bill came despite objections from Democrats and state university leaders who said the requirements are unnecessary and would be costly and cumbersome to implement.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, pointed out that a new law passed last year requires high school students to take a civics exam to graduate, and many of those students go on to attend New Hampshire public universities and colleges.
"This is something that most students in our colleges and universities have already passed," Kahn said in remarks.
Kahn said the move would also set a bad precedent by taking away the authority of the state's university trustees to set curriculum guidelines and exam requirements.
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, an English professor at the University of New Hampshire, said that teaching about democracy and history isn't something that can be crammed into a single exam "and then forgotten" and urged fellow lawmakers to reject the proposal.
"I wish there were a prescription to the crisis that our democracy may be facing," Watters said in remarks on Thursday. "But I'm not sure this is the medicine that is needed right now.'