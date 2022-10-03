(The Center Square) – Mental health workers at a state-run New Hampshire hospital got a temporary pay raise two years ago as part of an effort to ease a hiring crunch, and now state officials want to extend the bump in wages.
A request by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which goes before the Executive Council on Tuesday for consideration, calls for spending more than $1.2 million to maintain a 20% bump in base pay for about 230 workers at New Hampshire Hospital through the June 30, 2023 end of the fiscal year.
The workers were originally given raises in 2020 as part of the state's COVID-19 response, but the temporary boost in pay is set to expire in December.
"The demand for acute psychiatric services provided by New Hampshire Hospital continues to exceed available staff resources," Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette wrote her request to the council. "An enhancement has proven to be an effective tool for addressing personnel shortages and retention in other departments."
Shibinette wrote that if the council rejects the funding request the hospital would "be unable to adequately recruit and retain staff, negatively impacting patient care."
The state has spent more than $3.5 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to cover the cost of the pay raises, according to figures provided by the state agency.
The number of people experiencing mental health issues has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, according to the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Mental health advocates say the problem has been compounded by a shortage of beds in psychiatric facilities, which forces patients seeking care to be "warehoused" in state and private hospitals for weeks – even months – as they wait for an opening in a mental health facility.
Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order directing the state Department of Health and Human Services to increase access to mental health services and add more beds at state-run psychiatric facilities to reduce the number of patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms while they await placement.
The order followed a New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling that chided the Sununu administration for boarding psychiatric patients awaiting beds.
Sununu's order directs the state agency to "take immediate, targeted, and direct action to ensure there is a system in place to help individuals in mental health crisis have timely and appropriate medical care."
In its initial request for pay raises, the state health department cited federal wage data showing mental health workers in the state earning far less than colleagues in neighboring states. The national wage estimate for mental health workers is $54,560 a year, which is 45.8% higher than the mean wage of workers at the hospital.