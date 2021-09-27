U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. (left) and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., (right), and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. (center), attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.7 billion dry dock project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Sept. 8, 2021, in Kittery, Maine.