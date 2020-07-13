(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's congressional delegation is hopeful a new $3.45 million grant for high school apprenticeship programs will aid in the state’s economic recovery.
“Apprenticeships are a great way for students to acquire the skills they need to get a good-paying job,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a news release.
The U.S. Department of Labor will award the grant to the Community College System of New Hampshire, which provides over 30 apprenticeship programs to 315 high school students a year in automotive, advanced manufacturing, business and finance, construction and health care and hospitality industries.
“As our state continues to grapple with this economic downturn, these apprenticeships can play a role in our recovery while providing much-needed opportunity to high school students,” Shaheen said. “I commend the Community College System for their outstanding efforts to standup these programs.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., added the grant can help high school students land jobs because the apprenticeship programs will equip them with high quality workforce training.
“I will continue working with the rest of the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation to secure additional resources to address our workforce shortages, provide job opportunities, and prepare students for the 21st century innovation economy,” Hassan said.
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas also voiced their support for the grant.
“This funding will help improve and expand opportunities in high-demand fields like addiction treatment and mental health care, and bolster opportunities for minority and disadvantaged workers in the Granite State,” Kuster said.
“These federal dollars are critical in bolstering our job training programs to help ensure Granite Staters can gain the skills and experience they need to be matched with great local companies looking to hire,” Pappas said.