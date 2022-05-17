(The Center Square) – Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers didn't violate New Hampshire election laws when he voted in two different state primaries more than five years ago, according to Attorney General John Formella's office.
In a letter to Mowers, the Republican attorney general office's Deputy General Counsel Myles Matteson wrote that a review of the allegations against Mowers concluded he was properly registered to vote in New Hampshire when he voted in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, and did not violate the Granite State's laws by casting a ballot in New Jersey five month later.
"We conclude that your 2016 votes in the presidential primaries in New Hampshire and New Jersey do not constitute a violation of New Hampshire election law," Matteson wrote. "This matter is closed."
The allegations stem from an Associated Press report that Mowers voted twice during the 2016 presidential primary season. The first ballot was cast in New Hampshire when he was working for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on his presidential campaign, and the second vote after he returned to New Jersey to work for Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Mowers, one seven GOP hopefuls vying for the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the Nov. 8 elections, said the AG office's report vindicates him.
"This report confirmed what I’ve said all along, this was nothing more than a partisan witch hunt that is an embarrassment for the Democrat machine and my primary opponents that co-orchestrated this baseless attack," he said in a statement.
The AG's office noted that New Hampshire state law prohibits voters from casting ballots in two separate states, but said Mowers was entitled to "safe harbor" under election laws.
Matteson's letter cited the state statue, which says: "If an election in New Hampshire and the other state or territory are held on different dates, it is an affirmative defense that the person legitimately moved his or her domicile to or from the other state or territory between the dates when the elections were held."
The investigation included interviews with Mowers and reviews of his voter registration records, lease and rental agreements, press reports and tax return records, the agency said.
Still, the AG's office pointed out the review was limited to New Hampshire laws and takes "no position on whether your conduct was in compliance with New Jersey or federal law."
The issue of voters casting ballots in more than one state is frequently raised by Republicans to support baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
It was brought up by Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, when he claimed that Massachusetts Democrats were bused up to New Hampshire to vote against him.
The AG's review that cleared Mowers of any wrongdoing prompted criticism from at least one Republican in the congressional race, who accused him of breaking the law.
"What Matt Mowers did is a violation of the ‘one person, one vote’ principle that our democracy was built on," Republican Gail Huff Brown said in a statement, posted on social media. "It is exactly the sort of loophole election fraud the Republican Party stands against and has been fighting to change since Election Day 2020."