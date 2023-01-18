(The Center Square) – One New Hampshire higher education institution is getting an injection of federal funds to address a workforce shortage.
New England College will receive $2 million, said U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-NH, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. The funding will be used to help expand its nursing program.
New Hampshire, according to the release, is mired in a severe health care workforce shortage that was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college, according to the release, plans to renovate its 35,250-square-foot science facility to expand student cohorts to 120 from 40, effectively tripling the number of licensed nursing assistants and trained registered nurses. The school also announced a new partnership with Elliot Hospital in Manchester and will continue existing partnerships at Concord Hospital and Catholic Medical Center.
“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the glaring shortages in our health care workforce, especially the need for nurses in New Hampshire and across the country,” Shaheen said in the release. “We must make investments to ensure our Granite State communities have access to the care they need to stay healthy at all times”
New England College President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. said the college remains committed to providing educational opportunities to meet the demands of the community, state, and nation.