(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's perennial efforts to legalize recreational cannabis are on the ropes again, after a key Senate committee rejected a plan to authorize the drug to be sold at state-run liquor stores.
On Wednesday, the Senate Ways & Means Committee unanimously rejected a bill that would allow adults 21 and older to buy cannabis from state-run dispensaries operated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. Under the proposal, adults would be allowed to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis, but home cultivation would be outlawed.
The measure passed the state House of Representatives in February by a vote of 235-119, drawing support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Senate Ways & Means Committee members heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal before taking a unanimous vote to reject it.
Some senators said they were concerned about legalizing a "gateway" drug, while others were concerned that the proposal gave the state exclusive control over cultivation and sales.
"I just find this bill has so many problems," said state Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, who said she supports legalization. "Overall I'm concerned about the liquor commission's ability to take on another responsibility."
The vote doesn't necessarily kill the proposal, which would still come up for a vote in the full Senate. But the bipartisan objection to the plan doesn't bode well for its prospects.
To be sure, pot advocates have criticized the proposal as a "poison pill" which would create a state cannabis monopoly. They want private retail sales, more products, and the ability to grow at home.
Others have argued that the proposal could put the state into conflict with federal law, which considers cannabis illegal.
New Hampshire has often been described as a "cannabis island" with neighboring states and Canada allowing recreational marijuana cultivation and retail sales.
While the Granite State decriminalized marijuana possession in 2017, recreational growing and sales are not authorized.
In 2014, the Democrat-controlled House first approved a legalization bill but it failed to pass the Senate. Similar proposals have been refiled every session, but have failed to gain traction.
The state has also allowed medical marijuana dispensaries since 2013, but cultivating the drug for personal use is still a felony.
Lawmakers approved a bill in 2019 that would have allowed medical pot patients to grow their own supply, but Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it, citing public safety concerns.
In October, the Legislature's House Criminal Justice Committee rejected proposals that would legalize and tax marijuana. Republicans who voted against the measure cited opposition to taxing marijuana products.
At least 18 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational cannabis, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.