(The Center Square) – A driver’s license-related bill touted by immigrant rights supporters as impactful is working its way through the New Hampshire General Assembly this legislative session as full implementation of the Real ID law is set to take effect in two years.
The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on House Bill 570. If enacted, it would authorize “the Department of Safety to issue Real ID driver's licenses to noncitizen aliens with lawful status.”
State Rep. George Sykes, D-Lebanon, is the bill’s sponsor. In testimony before the committee, Sykes likened HB570 to technical in nature and said its provisions recognize the full scope of the U.S. Congress’ Real ID Act of 2005.
“What we’re trying to do is bring New Hampshire’s Real ID requirements into line with the federal requirements. There’s a disconnect,” Sykes said. “We’re trying to bring these two versions of the law into compliance with each other.”
Proponents of Real ID have pointed to its added security features. By May of 2025, the enhancement will be required alongside traditional driver’s licenses in a number of specific instances, such as boarding airplanes and entering federal buildings.
While New Hampshire has recognized Real ID and made its features available on driver’s licenses, the opportunity has only been made available to noncitizens in narrow instances.
HB570 proposes adding language to the state’s Real ID Act, stipulating that it will be available “if the person is otherwise eligible for a driver's license which meets the standards of the Real ID Act of 2005.”
During the House Transportation Committee hearing, panelists took testimony from several activists, all in support of expanding Real ID’s availability in New Hampshire. No one spoke against the bill at the hearing.
“It would have a real impact on individuals who are lawfully in the United States,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.
Eva Castillo, director of the New Hampshire Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, said she is backing HB570 because it carries all of the federal provisions under Real ID over to state law.
“If the feds offer it to certain kinds of people, I don’t see why we can’t extend that same courtesy in New Hampshire,” Castillo said. “It would make life easier for a lot of people.”
Christine Wellington, speaking on behalf of the New Hampshire Immigrant Rights Network, said HB570 would provide New Hampshire with the runway to roll out all of the various facets of Real ID so they are in place by the federal deadline in two years.
“The feds have spent a lot of time working through this,” Wellington, a former Legal Aid attorney, said as she expressed support for the approach taken for the 18-year-old act.
HB570 remains in the House Transportation Committee.