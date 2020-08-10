(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers recently approved House Bill 1182, which is known as the “Jetson Bill,” into law, to become the first state to make it legal to operate a flying car.
Patch reported that New Hampshire set the foundation for the inspection and regulation of what are called roadable aircraft.
Taylor Caswell, New Hampshire’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner, said the state’s commitment to innovation has been bolstered.
“A major economic policy goal for New Hampshire is to be one step ahead, and I believe applying tech solutions in the transportation sector are full of opportunity,” Caswell told Patch. “Providing foundations for business development in this area is something you will see more of in the future.”
Under the provisions of the bill, the vehicles would be legal to be driven just like an ordinary vehicle on public roads.
Sean Szymkowski with CNET’s Road Show reported that two U.S.-based companies are flirting with the idea of producing a flying car.
Terrafugia elicited chatter after China-based Geely bought the Massachusetts startup, but the company has been keeping a low profile for quite some time. The other, Oregon-based startup Samson Sky, was supposed to launch its roadable aircraft, the Switchblade, last year, but apparently pulled back for reasons unknown.