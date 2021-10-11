(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are being told they won't be bound to President Joe Biden's pandemic-related mandates if the state accepts federal money to help promote the COVID-19 vaccines.
That message comes from state Attorney General John Formella, who has issued a legal option clarifying that the $27 million federal grant being considered by the Executive Council wouldn't require the state to follow any future directives on the COVID-19 response from the federal government.
"Federal grant conditions must be unambiguous and the U.S. Constitution places significant limits on the federal government’s ability to utilize funding conditions to require the states to adhere to federal directives," Formella wrote in the 4-page document. "There would be strong legal grounds to challenge any guidance or directive that created broadly sweeping new and different conditions, such as a vaccine mandate or quarantine provision."
Formella said language in the grant program that mentioned "future directives" was a reference to potential changes in how the state can spend the grant money, "not directives imposing additional external requirements on the grantee, such as a vaccine mandate."
The legal opinion comes in response to concerns by some Republican lawmakers that the federal grant language suggested the state must agree to comply with "future directives" regarding the control of the spread of COVID-19 including possible vaccinate mandates and quarantines.
The funding is meant to help the state expand COVID-19 vaccinations, which have lagged for several months. But the Republican-controlled Executive Council tabled a vote on the measure several weeks ago, citing concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccines and whether accepting the grant money would bind the state to federal mandates.
State Rep. Ken Weyler, meanwhile, stepped down as chairman of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees after he was criticized for emailing follow committee members a "report" filled with misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines,
The report included outlandish claims that COVID-19 death counts are inflated and that "octopus-like creatures" were being injected into people’s bodies through the vaccines.
In stepping down from his leadership posts, Weyler cited a "circus" surrounding the issue but said he hoped fellow lawmakers would look into the federal obligations of accepting the grant money so that "the people of New Hampshire will get the answers that they deserve."
The Executive Council was expected to take up the issue again at its Sept. 30 meeting, but the vote was canceled after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted the proceedings.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who requested the legal opinion, issued a statement saying he "appreciates" Formella for being "very clear in his determination that these contracts do not bind the New Hampshire state government to any sweeping federal mandates, ensuring our state’s sovereignty in how we manage the COVID pandemic."
Sununu is one of a number of Republican governors that have threatened to sue the federal government over Biden's vaccine mandate, which will require large companies with more than 100 employees to require their workers to get vaccinated or tested regularly.
Formella was among a group of Republican state attorneys general who recently wrote to the Biden administration, arguing that the mandate is not only illegal, but fails to acknowledge that some workers are not at risk for getting infected.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he is drafting legislation to block state or local governments from enforcing the new rules in the state.
The Executive Council is expected to revisit the issue of the federal contracts at its next regular meeting.