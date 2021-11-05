(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's Republican leaders have made good on pledges to file a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's mandate on workplace vaccinations.
On Friday, the state joined 10 others in filing a lawsuit seeking to block new rules by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all private businesses with 100 or more employees. Workers will be allowed to request exemptions on medical or religious grounds.
Under the rules, companies will be required to ensure that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace. Companies that fail to comply with the regulations could face penalties of up to $14,000 per violation.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the COVID-19 vaccines are "safe and effective" but said the new OSHA rules are "illegal and would impose significant burdens" on the state's businesses and their employees.
"We are therefore obligated to take action to protect the interests of our State’s citizens and businesses," Formella said in a statement.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he fully supports the lawsuit, and accuses the Biden administration of government overreach.
“COVID vaccines are the most effective tool we have to protect ourselves and our community from this virus," the Republican said in a statement. "But as the head of state, I recognize the limitations of government in mandating this personal medical decision."
The new OSHA rules cover approximately 80 million people in the nation's workforce. Employers covered by the requirements must verify workers’ vaccination status by checking CDC vaccination cards or obtaining an employee’s signed affirmation.
The legal challenge against Biden's workplace vaccine mandate was expected. Formella was among a group of Republican state attorneys general who recently wrote to the Biden administration arguing that the mandate fails to acknowledge that some workers and some industries are not at risk for getting infected with the virus.
Last week, New Hampshire joined nine other Republican-led states in a federal lawsuit against Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri, asks a judge to block Biden’s requirement that federal employees and contractors be vaccinated, arguing that the mandate is an overreach of federal power that violates federal procurement law.
Like many states, New Hampshire has been embroiled in a debate over requiring vaccines for public and private sector workers in an effort to reach those who haven't been jabbed.
Sununu has been fighting with conservative GOP lawmakers over federal funding for vaccines against the backdrop of anti-vaccine protests as the state tries to revive lagging vaccination rates.
The Republican-controlled Executive Council recently voted along party lines to reject two contracts totaling $27 million in federal funds to help the state expand vaccinations.
The council's rejection of the money made New Hampshire the only state in the country to turn down federal vaccine funds.
Democrats have accused Sununu of sending mixed messages about the vaccines by challenging Biden's mandates even as he encourages more Granite Staters to get their shots.