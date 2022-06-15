(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is pumping federal relief funds into its long-term care system to help prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.
On Wednesday, the Executive Council approved a request from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to accept $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the County Nursing Home Infrastructure program, which will help county governments cover the costs of upgrading nursing home facilities.
"This fund will help ensure our county nursing homes have the infrastructure and capabilities to keep residents safe," Sununu said in a statement following the council's approval of the measure. "By responsibly using these one-time funds for one-time investments, we are able to provide benefits to the citizens of New Hampshire for decades to come."
The request says the funds will be used to "help mitigate and prevent the spread of future COVID-19 outbreaks in county nursing home facilities, ensure facilities are safe for residents and their families, and help fund facility improvements."
Under the plan, counties must cover a majority, or 60%, of the project's costs while the remaining 40% will be picked up by the state.
Federal regulations attached to the funding will require the projects to either improve or expand existing facilities, according to the Sununu administration.
The proposal must still be approved by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, which is scheduled to take up Sununu's request during its Friday meeting.
Like most states, New Hampshire's nursing homes were hit hard during the pandemic with large numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Even before the pandemic, New Hampshire's policymakers struggled with staffing shortages at nursing homes that have made the delivery of care and services difficult.
The state has lost more than 1,200 nursing assistants in recent years, according to the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a shortage that has been exacerbated by the recent hiring crunch.
Low Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state make it difficult for long-term facilities to retain workers and keep salaries competitive, the association has noted.
An executive order signed by Sununu provided $300 per week stipends for nursing home workers during the pandemic, but the federal funding for the stipends has expired.