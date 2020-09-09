(The Center) – Absentee voting was widely available in the New Hampshire primary election held Tuesday, a new system that's a turnaround from when individuals who are blind or have other print disabilities were prohibited from requesting an absentee ballot.
New Hampshire Public Radio reported that many of the state’s registered voters will have access to such a ballot given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move is an apparent victory for New Hampshire disability rights advocates, with a small coalition having filed a lawsuit alleging that officials knew about barriers presented by the state’s previous absentee voting system.
VotingWorks, a nonpartisan election nonprofit, will help New Hampshire implement the new system.
The new system allows qualified New Hampshire voters to request an electronic absentee ballot and complete it on their own computer. VotingWorks President Matt Pasternack told NHPR that voters are required print and return a physical copy of their completed absentee ballot.
He insisted it is not a form of system online voting.
“What's really, really important about this process is printing out the ballot and mailing back in the piece of paper and having the confidence that it was your paper ballot that was counted, and not an online vote,” Pasternack told the station.
New Hampshire additionally requires voters who have a print disability to sign a form confirming he or she meets the state’s criteria for acquiring an absentee ballot.
Disability Rights Center - New Hampshire Executive Director Stephanie Patrick praised New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner for approving the new system.
“People with disabilities have the right to vote privately and independently, even during a pandemic and now they can do so,” Patrick said in a news release issued by her organization.