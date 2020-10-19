(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican challenger Matt Mowers have offered varied responses to a range of issues – including taxes and the road ahead for the COVID-19 response – in the race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pappas is rounding the bend on his first two-year term in the U.S. House. His prior legislative history includes two terms on the New Hampshire House of Representatives – initially in 2002, followed by an additional term in 2004. His subsequent roles have included three terms on the New Hampshire Executive Council.
Mowers, who received a personal endorsement from President Donald Trump in this race, has worked as a former senior White House adviser in the U.S. Department of State. He also has served as executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.
Mowers and Pappas each were asked to respond to a specific list of questions from The Center Square. Neither Pappas nor a member of his campaign responded to repeated calls and emails for comment.
On the reason for running for office and personal, professional qualities
Mowers, who won a five-way race in the GOP primary in September, said his freshness to political office is an attribute at a time when important decisions loom.
“We need a new generation of leadership that is willing to stand up to entrenched career politicians and fight for Granite Staters,” Mowers said “New Hampshire’s middle class, small businesses and law enforcement need a champion in Congress, and I’ll fight and deliver for them every day.”
On his campaign website, Pappas touted his first term in the U.S. House, citing various issues he has championed.
“During his first term in Congress, Chris has sponsored legislation to support New Hampshire’s small businesses, improve access to affordable health care for Granite Staters, fight to get our veterans the benefits they have earned, combat the opioid epidemic and protect our drinking water,” the passage reads.
On the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
Mowers praised the tax reforms that Congress passed and the president signed into law early in his first term, and he said he would continue supporting the provisions.
“(The act) delivered much needed relief for small businesses and middle-class families, and it made our businesses more competitive in global markets,” Mowers said. “I’ll work to make the tax cuts permanent so more money remains in the pockets of hard working Americans, instead of bloated government agencies.”
In a recent debate, Pappas took aim at the $1.5 trillion overhaul and said he believed further changes were needed to the tax code so top income earners were paying more.
“A couple of years ago, the Republicans in Congress passed through a massive tax cut – trillions of dollars of our tax money given away to the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations – at a time when the economy was growing,” Pappas said at the Oct. 7 event.
On the federal COVID-19 response and the economy
Mowers, who said he would support a new round of COVID-19 relief aid, also stated he would prefer the dollars be directed in a precision-based manner to businesses and industries disproportionately impacted.
“Congress needs to prioritize additional relief for small businesses and industries … instead of just passing massive, unrelated spending bills,” Mowers said. “We can create jobs and ensure that our economy is independent of bad actors like China.”
At the recent Oct. 7 debate, Pappas said he was focused on ensuring New Hampshire’s small businesses have the economic assistance necessary to weather the fiscal challenges for shutdowns and similar measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our state economy is driven by our Main Street businesses, and they have unique needs,” Pappas said. “We’ve got to make sure all tools are on the table.”